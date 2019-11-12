Indiabulls Real Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.65 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,085.65 crore in September 2019 up 4.35% from Rs. 1,040.42 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.17 crore in September 2019 up 296.7% from Rs. 75.92 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 531.50 crore in September 2019 up 102.85% from Rs. 262.01 crore in September 2018.

Indiabulls Real EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2018.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 73.00 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.