Indiabulls Real Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.14 crore, down 57.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.14 crore in March 2023 down 57.24% from Rs. 252.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 375.99 crore in March 2023 down 528.64% from Rs. 59.81 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 330.19 crore in March 2023 down 2971.22% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.
Indiabulls Real shares closed at 67.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.51% over the last 12 months.
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.14
|133.00
|252.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.14
|133.00
|252.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|364.21
|137.14
|180.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.97
|26.86
|20.96
|Depreciation
|2.90
|3.02
|3.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.92
|214.45
|59.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-357.86
|-248.46
|-11.53
|Other Income
|24.77
|15.47
|19.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-333.09
|-232.99
|8.03
|Interest
|0.68
|3.47
|24.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-333.77
|-236.46
|-16.39
|Exceptional Items
|-38.79
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-372.56
|-236.46
|-16.39
|Tax
|3.22
|0.31
|44.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-375.78
|-236.77
|-60.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-375.78
|-236.77
|-60.76
|Minority Interest
|-0.21
|-0.21
|0.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-375.99
|-236.98
|-59.81
|Equity Share Capital
|108.22
|108.22
|90.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.94
|-4.37
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-6.94
|-4.37
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.94
|-4.37
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-6.94
|-4.37
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited