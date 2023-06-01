Indiabulls Real Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.14 crore, down 57.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.14 crore in March 2023 down 57.24% from Rs. 252.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 375.99 crore in March 2023 down 528.64% from Rs. 59.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 330.19 crore in March 2023 down 2971.22% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 67.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.51% over the last 12 months.