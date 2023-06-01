English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indiabulls Real Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.14 crore, down 57.24% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.14 crore in March 2023 down 57.24% from Rs. 252.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 375.99 crore in March 2023 down 528.64% from Rs. 59.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 330.19 crore in March 2023 down 2971.22% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

    Indiabulls Real shares closed at 67.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.51% over the last 12 months.

    Indiabulls Real Estate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.14133.00252.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.14133.00252.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials364.21137.14180.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9726.8620.96
    Depreciation2.903.023.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.92214.4559.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-357.86-248.46-11.53
    Other Income24.7715.4719.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-333.09-232.998.03
    Interest0.683.4724.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-333.77-236.46-16.39
    Exceptional Items-38.79----
    P/L Before Tax-372.56-236.46-16.39
    Tax3.220.3144.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-375.78-236.77-60.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-375.78-236.77-60.76
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.210.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-375.99-236.98-59.81
    Equity Share Capital108.22108.2290.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.94-4.37-1.31
    Diluted EPS-6.94-4.37-1.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.94-4.37-1.31
    Diluted EPS-6.94-4.37-1.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Indiabulls Real #Indiabulls Real Estate #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm