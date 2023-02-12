Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore, down 58.8% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore in December 2022 down 58.8% from Rs. 322.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.98 crore in December 2022 down 171.7% from Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 229.97 crore in December 2022 down 870.34% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.
|Indiabulls Real shares closed at 62.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.00
|194.09
|322.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.00
|194.09
|322.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.14
|5.92
|315.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.86
|31.01
|21.32
|Depreciation
|3.02
|3.07
|2.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|214.45
|66.11
|42.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-248.46
|87.97
|-59.33
|Other Income
|15.47
|8.81
|32.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-232.99
|96.78
|-26.56
|Interest
|3.47
|6.33
|28.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-236.46
|90.45
|-55.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-236.46
|90.45
|-55.43
|Tax
|0.31
|33.73
|31.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-236.77
|56.72
|-87.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-236.77
|56.72
|-87.05
|Minority Interest
|-0.21
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-236.98
|56.55
|-87.22
|Equity Share Capital
|108.22
|108.22
|90.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.37
|1.04
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.37
|1.04
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.37
|1.04
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.37
|1.04
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited