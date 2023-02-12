English
    Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore, down 58.8% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore in December 2022 down 58.8% from Rs. 322.82 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.98 crore in December 2022 down 171.7% from Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 229.97 crore in December 2022 down 870.34% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.Indiabulls Real shares closed at 62.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
    Indiabulls Real Estate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.00194.09322.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.00194.09322.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.145.92315.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.8631.0121.32
    Depreciation3.023.072.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses214.4566.1142.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-248.4687.97-59.33
    Other Income15.478.8132.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-232.9996.78-26.56
    Interest3.476.3328.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-236.4690.45-55.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-236.4690.45-55.43
    Tax0.3133.7331.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-236.7756.72-87.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-236.7756.72-87.05
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.17-0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-236.9856.55-87.22
    Equity Share Capital108.22108.2290.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.371.04-1.92
    Diluted EPS-4.371.04-1.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.371.04-1.92
    Diluted EPS-4.371.04-1.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
