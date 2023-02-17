India Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 93.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 93.4% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.75% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 7100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

India Steel shares closed at 1.82 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.06% returns over the last 6 months and -54.50% over the last 12 months.