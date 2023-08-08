India Glycols Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.74 crore, down 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.74 crore in June 2023 down 14.87% from Rs. 807.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.53 crore in June 2023 up 77.69% from Rs. 22.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.22 crore in June 2023 up 43.72% from Rs. 70.43 crore in June 2022.

India Glycols EPS has increased to Rs. 13.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.37 in June 2022.

India Glycols shares closed at 636.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.29% over the last 12 months.