ILandFS Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore in March 2022 down 36.8% from Rs. 153.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 350.43 crore in March 2022 down 92.65% from Rs. 181.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.03 crore in March 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 150.23 crore in March 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 15.05 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 181.31% returns over the last 6 months and 330.00% over the last 12 months.