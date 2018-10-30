IKF Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 48.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in September 2018 down 48.35% from Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 up 243.19% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2018 up 50% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.

IKF Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2017.

IKF Tech shares closed at 0.38 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.71% returns over the last 6 months and -40.63% over the last 12 months.