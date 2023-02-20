English
    IFCI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 99.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.42 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 731.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.37 crore in December 2022 up 364.94% from Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2021.

    IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.

    IFCI shares closed at 11.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and -14.44% over the last 12 months.

    IFCI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.14123.6199.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.14123.6199.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6125.2925.98
    Depreciation6.385.623.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-131.90-220.24154.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.943.9918.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.11308.95-101.95
    Other Income2.882.590.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.99311.54-101.08
    Interest156.20159.32227.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.79152.22-328.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.79152.22-328.51
    Tax28.3742.72402.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.42109.50-731.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.42109.50-731.01
    Equity Share Capital2,195.922,102.992,041.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.52-3.58
    Diluted EPS0.310.52-3.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.52-3.58
    Diluted EPS0.310.52-3.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

