IFCI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 99.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.42 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 731.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.37 crore in December 2022 up 364.94% from Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2021.

IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 11.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and -14.44% over the last 12 months.