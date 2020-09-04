172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-why-two-wheeler-demand-holds-the-key-to-fiems-recovery-5797441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra points out the key growth triggers of the company and explains why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery.

Moneycontrol News

Fiem Industries, the end-to-end lighting solution provider for automobiles, posted a weak set of numbers in Q1 FY21 because of the pandemic-triggered disruption in business activities.

However, once the lockdown restrictions were eased, Fiem saw a strong recovery in demand. This was due to a V-shaped recovery in two-wheelers demand  after the process of unlocking started.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra points out the key growth triggers of the company and explains why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #earnings #fiem outlook #fiem performance #fiem Q1 #ideas for profit fiem industries #long-term bets #Moneycontrol Videos #Q1 results #Stock Idea #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.