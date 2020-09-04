Ideas For Profit | Why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery

Fiem Industries, the end-to-end lighting solution provider for automobiles, posted a weak set of numbers in Q1 FY21 because of the pandemic-triggered disruption in business activities.

However, once the lockdown restrictions were eased, Fiem saw a strong recovery in demand. This was due to a V-shaped recovery in two-wheelers demand after the process of unlocking started.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra points out the key growth triggers of the company and explains why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery.