Ideas For Profit | Why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery

Fiem Industries, the end-to-end lighting solution provider for automobiles, posted a weak set of numbers in Q1 FY21 because of the pandemic-triggered disruption in business activities.
However, once the lockdown restrictions were eased, Fiem saw a strong recovery in demand. This was due to a V-shaped recovery in two-wheelers demand after the process of unlocking started.In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra points out the key growth triggers of the company and explains why two-wheeler demand holds the key to Fiem’s recovery.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:36 pm