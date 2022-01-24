HUL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,439.00 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,439.00 crore in December 2021 up 10.33% from Rs. 12,181.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,297.00 crore in December 2021 up 18.59% from Rs. 1,937.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,469.00 crore in December 2021 up 14.98% from Rs. 3,017.00 crore in December 2020.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.24 in December 2020.

HUL shares closed at 2,322.20 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)