HT Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 369.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.89 crore in September 2022 down 771.07% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2022 down 114.12% from Rs. 83.05 crore in September 2021.
HT Media shares closed at 22.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.93% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|409.25
|420.09
|369.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|409.25
|420.09
|369.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|160.25
|147.11
|93.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.65
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|96.18
|106.31
|93.65
|Depreciation
|33.32
|32.42
|35.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|202.84
|196.45
|170.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.99
|-61.75
|-22.66
|Other Income
|38.94
|11.57
|70.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.05
|-50.18
|47.83
|Interest
|20.97
|14.94
|13.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.02
|-65.12
|34.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.02
|-65.12
|34.22
|Tax
|101.73
|-23.32
|4.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-167.75
|-41.80
|29.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-167.75
|-41.80
|29.91
|Minority Interest
|9.44
|7.37
|-5.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.42
|-0.12
|-0.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-155.89
|-34.55
|23.23
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.74
|-1.49
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-6.74
|-1.49
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.74
|-1.49
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-6.74
|-1.49
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
