    HT Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 369.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.89 crore in September 2022 down 771.07% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2022 down 114.12% from Rs. 83.05 crore in September 2021.

    HT Media shares closed at 22.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.93% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    HT Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.25420.09369.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.25420.09369.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.25147.1193.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-0.45-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.18106.3193.65
    Depreciation33.3232.4235.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.84196.45170.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.99-61.75-22.66
    Other Income38.9411.5770.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.05-50.1847.83
    Interest20.9714.9413.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-66.02-65.1234.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-66.02-65.1234.22
    Tax101.73-23.324.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-167.75-41.8029.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-167.75-41.8029.91
    Minority Interest9.447.37-5.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.42-0.12-0.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-155.89-34.5523.23
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.74-1.491.01
    Diluted EPS-6.74-1.491.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.74-1.491.01
    Diluted EPS-6.74-1.491.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HT Media #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm