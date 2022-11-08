HT Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 369.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.89 crore in September 2022 down 771.07% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2022 down 114.12% from Rs. 83.05 crore in September 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 22.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.93% over the last 12 months.