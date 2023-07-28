HT Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 393.42 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 393.42 441.40 420.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 393.42 441.40 420.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 134.62 143.02 147.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.04 -0.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 97.91 98.43 106.31 Depreciation 30.06 31.33 32.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 185.74 238.70 196.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -54.95 -70.04 -61.75 Other Income 51.75 53.01 11.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.20 -17.03 -50.18 Interest 17.77 17.43 14.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.97 -34.46 -65.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -20.97 -34.46 -65.12 Tax -1.99 -13.61 -23.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.98 -20.85 -41.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.98 -20.85 -41.80 Minority Interest 0.57 5.77 7.37 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.12 -0.12 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.41 -14.96 -34.55 Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.80 -0.65 -1.49 Diluted EPS -0.80 -0.65 -1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.80 -0.65 -1.49 Diluted EPS -0.80 -0.65 -1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited