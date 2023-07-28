English
    HT Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 393.42 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:Net Sales at Rs 393.42 crore in June 2023 down 6.35% from Rs. 420.09 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.41 crore in June 2023 up 46.71% from Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.86 crore in June 2023 up 251.24% from Rs. 17.76 crore in June 2022.HT Media shares closed at 23.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.
    HT Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations393.42441.40420.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations393.42441.40420.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.62143.02147.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.04-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.9198.43106.31
    Depreciation30.0631.3332.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.74238.70196.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.95-70.04-61.75
    Other Income51.7553.0111.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.20-17.03-50.18
    Interest17.7717.4314.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.97-34.46-65.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.97-34.46-65.12
    Tax-1.99-13.61-23.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.98-20.85-41.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.98-20.85-41.80
    Minority Interest0.575.777.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.12-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.41-14.96-34.55
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.80-0.65-1.49
    Diluted EPS-0.80-0.65-1.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.80-0.65-1.49
    Diluted EPS-0.80-0.65-1.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

