HPL Electric & Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.54 crore, up 121.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.54 crore in June 2022 up 121.43% from Rs. 128.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 128.01% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022 up 276.64% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 63.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.