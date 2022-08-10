HPL Electric & Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.54 crore, up 121.43% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 284.54 crore in June 2022 up 121.43% from Rs. 128.50 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 128.01% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022 up 276.64% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2021.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 63.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|284.54
|323.93
|128.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|284.54
|323.93
|128.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|194.56
|212.06
|101.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.51
|5.20
|-19.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.87
|32.37
|23.18
|Depreciation
|10.60
|10.82
|10.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.84
|33.25
|14.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.19
|30.21
|-2.71
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.26
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.03
|30.48
|-1.47
|Interest
|16.44
|16.24
|16.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.59
|14.24
|-17.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.59
|14.24
|-17.54
|Tax
|2.99
|1.59
|2.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.60
|12.64
|-19.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.60
|12.64
|-19.99
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|1.97
|-3.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|1.97
|-3.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|1.97
|-3.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|1.97
|-3.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited