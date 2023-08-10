English
    HPL Electric & Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.74 crore, up 8.51% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 320.74 crore in June 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 295.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.99 crore in June 2023 up 6.11% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022.

    HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

    HPL Electric & shares closed at 215.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 131.17% returns over the last 6 months and 237.41% over the last 12 months.

    HPL Electric & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations320.74362.75295.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations320.74362.75295.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials226.83241.04200.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.144.54-4.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.2237.9934.04
    Depreciation8.668.3711.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7934.6027.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3836.2126.23
    Other Income0.951.310.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3337.5227.22
    Interest21.5420.0417.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7817.499.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7817.499.69
    Tax3.846.223.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.9411.276.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.9411.276.32
    Minority Interest---0.02-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.9411.256.30
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.081.750.98
    Diluted EPS1.081.750.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.081.750.98
    Diluted EPS1.081.750.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

