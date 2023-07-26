English
    Hitachi Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,040.06 crore, up 5.48% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,040.06 crore in June 2023 up 5.48% from Rs. 985.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 79.85% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2023 up 18.21% from Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2022.

    Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    Hitachi Energy shares closed at 4,144.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.61% returns over the last 6 months and 22.70% over the last 12 months.

    Hitachi Energy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,004.171,292.83985.99
    Other Operating Income35.8941.18--
    Total Income From Operations1,040.061,334.01985.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials588.50833.86601.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.7420.2813.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.41-9.92-39.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.67113.1997.58
    Depreciation22.2621.0620.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses291.89281.53287.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4174.015.13
    Other Income2.942.295.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3576.3010.46
    Interest10.9711.218.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.3865.092.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.3865.092.11
    Tax0.9714.280.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.4150.811.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.4150.811.34
    Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5711.990.32
    Diluted EPS0.5711.990.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5711.990.32
    Diluted EPS0.5711.990.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

