Hitachi Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,040.06 crore, up 5.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,040.06 crore in June 2023 up 5.48% from Rs. 985.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 79.85% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2023 up 18.21% from Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2022.

Hitachi Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Hitachi Energy shares closed at 4,144.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.61% returns over the last 6 months and 22.70% over the last 12 months.