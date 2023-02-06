English
    Hitachi Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.90 crore, down 7.9% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitachi Energy India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,033.90 crore in December 2022 down 7.9% from Rs. 1,122.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.58 crore in December 2022 down 39.33% from Rs. 76.78 crore in December 2021.

    Hitachi Energy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,033.901,114.611,113.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,033.901,114.611,113.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials615.39670.97608.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.6625.0321.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.97-33.6330.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.26106.26105.46
    Depreciation20.1618.4314.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses265.11270.21281.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2957.3451.64
    Other Income7.130.3928.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4257.7380.32
    Interest13.047.499.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3850.2470.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3850.2470.70
    Tax8.8013.0719.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.5837.1751.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.5837.1751.68
    Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.088.7712.19
    Diluted EPS1.088.7712.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.088.7712.19
    Diluted EPS1.088.7712.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited