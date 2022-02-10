MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindalco Q3 preview | PAT to zoom 487% YoY on high aluminium prices

    Hindalco has benefitted from the rally in global aluminium prices over the past 12 months aided by a rise in demand after the re-opening of the global economy and tighter supply conditions

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / February 10, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hindalco Industries is expected to report a 487 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 1,994.5 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an average of estimates by four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    The company will present its December quarter earnings on February 10.

    The aluminium producer’s revenues in the reporting quarter are likely to rise 114 percent on-year to Rs 24,341 crore, reflecting a strong demand and pricing environment, the Moneycontrol poll showed.

    The Aditya Birla group company’s consolidated net profit is likely to surge 128 percent on-year to Rs 4,288.6 crore on consolidated revenues of Rs 48,617 crore.

    The strong performance is expected to be aided by Novelis’ firm earnings for the same quarter.

    Close

    Related stories

    Hindalco has benefitted from the rally in global aluminium prices over the past 12 months aided by a rise in demand after the re-opening of the global economy and tighter supply conditions.

    Also read: Aluminium stocks surge as metal's price climbs to 13-year high

    Efforts by Chinese authorities to curtail output and shutdown of certain major plants in Europe have led to inventories on the London Metal Exchange falling to their lowest since 2007.

    Earlier this week, aluminium prices surged to their highest level in 13 years on the back of expectations of lower supplies in 2022.

    In that environment, Hindalco’s standalone operating profit is expected to rise 180 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 4,299.7 crore in the December quarter.

    At 11.50 am, shares of Hindalco were up 0.7 percent at Rs 546.20 on the National Stock Exchange.
    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #Hindalco Industries Ltd #Result Poll
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 12:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.