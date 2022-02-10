Hindalco Q3 preview | PAT to zoom 487% YoY on high aluminium prices

live bse live

Hindalco Industries is expected to report a 487 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 1,994.5 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an average of estimates by four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The company will present its December quarter earnings on February 10.

The aluminium producer’s revenues in the reporting quarter are likely to rise 114 percent on-year to Rs 24,341 crore, reflecting a strong demand and pricing environment, the Moneycontrol poll showed.

The Aditya Birla group company’s consolidated net profit is likely to surge 128 percent on-year to Rs 4,288.6 crore on consolidated revenues of Rs 48,617 crore.

The strong performance is expected to be aided by Novelis’ firm earnings for the same quarter.

Hindalco has benefitted from the rally in global aluminium prices over the past 12 months aided by a rise in demand after the re-opening of the global economy and tighter supply conditions.

Efforts by Chinese authorities to curtail output and shutdown of certain major plants in Europe have led to inventories on the London Metal Exchange falling to their lowest since 2007.

Earlier this week, aluminium prices surged to their highest level in 13 years on the back of expectations of lower supplies in 2022.

In that environment, Hindalco’s standalone operating profit is expected to rise 180 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 4,299.7 crore in the December quarter.