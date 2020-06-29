Hind Rectifiers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.89 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.89 crore in March 2020 down 7.2% from Rs. 83.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2020 down 58.29% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2020 down 34.21% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2019.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2019.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 131.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.56% returns over the last 6 months and 3.30% over the last 12 months.