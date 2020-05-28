HIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.72 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.72 crore in March 2020 down 15.28% from Rs. 351.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2020 down 42.64% from Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.95 crore in March 2020 down 32.91% from Rs. 44.64 crore in March 2019.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 20.91 in March 2019.

HIL shares closed at 821.30 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.02% returns over the last 6 months and -59.06% over the last 12 months.