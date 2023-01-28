HIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 767.17 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y
January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:Net Sales at Rs 767.17 crore in December 2022 down 6.61% from Rs. 821.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.53 crore in December 2022 down 63.31% from Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.91 crore in December 2022 down 40.23% from Rs. 85.17 crore in December 2021.
HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 45.49 in December 2021.
|HIL shares closed at 2,523.90 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.17% over the last 12 months.
|HIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|767.17
|763.87
|821.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|767.17
|763.87
|821.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|445.58
|408.83
|486.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.60
|22.49
|17.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.31
|40.47
|-34.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.03
|95.08
|103.34
|Depreciation
|27.09
|26.33
|28.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|173.85
|184.98
|176.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.33
|-14.31
|44.28
|Other Income
|0.49
|7.55
|12.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.82
|-6.76
|56.64
|Interest
|5.71
|3.45
|2.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.11
|-10.21
|53.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.11
|-10.68
|53.67
|Tax
|4.79
|-3.91
|20.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.32
|-6.77
|33.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.32
|-6.77
|33.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.79
|--
|1.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.53
|-6.77
|34.15
|Equity Share Capital
|7.56
|7.54
|7.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.65
|-9.01
|45.49
|Diluted EPS
|16.64
|-8.97
|45.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.65
|-9.01
|45.49
|Diluted EPS
|16.64
|-8.97
|45.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited