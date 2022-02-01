HG Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 66.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 3674.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 down 1450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

HG Industries shares closed at 118.05 on January 31, 2022 (BSE)