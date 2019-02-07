Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.67 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.67 crore in December 2018 up 12.37% from Rs. 142.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 102.02% from Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2018 down 23.48% from Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2017.
Healthcare Glob shares closed at 189.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.81% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.67
|161.67
|142.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.67
|161.67
|142.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.82
|40.05
|39.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.06
|-1.44
|-1.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.60
|31.98
|29.12
|Depreciation
|12.17
|11.72
|10.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.64
|66.05
|52.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.38
|13.31
|12.13
|Other Income
|1.24
|2.80
|8.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.62
|16.11
|20.54
|Interest
|11.97
|14.44
|6.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|1.67
|13.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|1.67
|13.61
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.58
|4.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|1.09
|8.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|1.09
|8.89
|Equity Share Capital
|87.89
|87.86
|86.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited