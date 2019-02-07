Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.67 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.67 crore in December 2018 up 12.37% from Rs. 142.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 102.02% from Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2018 down 23.48% from Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2017.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 189.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.81% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.