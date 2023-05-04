English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HDFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,679.43 crore, up 35.61% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16,679.43 crore in March 2023 up 35.61% from Rs. 12,299.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,425.50 crore in March 2023 up 19.6% from Rs. 3,700.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,681.02 crore in March 2023 up 36.96% from Rs. 11,449.18 crore in March 2022.

    HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.43 in March 2022.

    HDFC shares closed at 2,787.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 25.35% over the last 12 months.

    Housing Development Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,679.4315,230.1212,299.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16,679.4315,230.1212,299.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost240.27234.76226.55
    Depreciation97.9166.3155.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies438.00370.00401.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses332.83269.76231.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,570.4214,289.2911,384.79
    Other Income12.6916.698.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,583.1114,305.9811,393.26
    Interest10,184.759,694.186,770.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,398.364,611.804,622.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5,398.364,611.804,622.49
    Tax972.86921.00922.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,425.503,690.803,700.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,425.503,690.803,700.32
    Equity Share Capital366.91365.35362.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1920.2220.43
    Diluted EPS24.0219.9920.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1920.2220.43
    Diluted EPS24.0219.9920.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 04:22 pm