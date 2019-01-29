App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Q3 preview: Brokerages expect steep decline in profit on elevated provisions

According to brokerages, provisions are expected to remain elevated on year basis, but sequentially may go down in Q3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing finance major HDFC is likely to report a steep decline in its profit due to elevated provisions, lower capital gains & dividend income, and sharp fall in pre-provision operating profit. Likely subdued growth in NII may also hit bottomline.

According to brokerage houses, profitability is expected to decline by around 60 percent in Q3 compared to year-ago period and by over 10 percent, sequentially.

"Lower capital gains and dividend income (Rs 110 crore in Q3FY19 versus Rs 3,800 crore in Q3FY18) will likely lead to decline in net profit," Kotak Securities said.

Net interest income, the difference between earned and interest expended, may also see negative growth despite around 15-18 percent loan growth YoY with slight pressure in margin.

related news

"We expect HDFC to deliver 15 percent YoY loan growth, lower than 17 percent in Q2FY19. An increase in incremental funding cost will lead to compression in calculated NIM to 2.48 percent in Q3FY19 from 2.57 percent in Q2FY19," Kotak Securities said.

Emkay expects HDFC's loan growth to remain healthy at around 18 percent backed by individual loans as well as developer funding. "NIM pressure to remain relatively limited."

"Disbursement growth is likely to be strong (taking advantage of weak competition) and we anticipate higher teens individual loan growth," Edelweiss Securities said, spreads are likely to be stable-to-marginally higher as company has hiked lending rates.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects spreads to remain steady. Asset quality is likely to improve sequentially as gross non-performing assets are expected to fall at 1 percent, said the brokerage.

According to brokerages, provisions are expected to remain elevated on year basis, but may fall in Q3 sequentially.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:51 am

tags #HDFC #Result Poll

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.