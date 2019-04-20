App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Q4 profit grows 23% on strong loan growth; asset quality improves

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances declined at 1.36 percent in Q4 against 1.38 percent in Q3.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on April 20 has reported healthy set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2019 and met analyst expectations on all parameters.

Profit during the quarter grew by 22.62 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,885.12 crore, driven by growth in net interest income as well as operating income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 22.8 percent to Rs 13,089.5 crore driven by average asset growth of 19.8 percent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.4 percent, HDFC Bank said.

The country's second largest private sector lender further said total loan book grew by 24.5 percent YoY to stand at Rs 8,19,401 crore, as of March 2019 and domestic advances increased by 24.6 percent YoY.

Domestic retail loans rose by 19 percent and wholesale loans grew by 31.9 percent YoY, it added.

The bank registered a 17 percent growth in deposits at Rs 9,23,141 crore compared to year-ago period, with CASA deposits growth of 14 percent.

Asset quality has seen some improvement compared to previous quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances declined at 1.36 percent in Q4 against 1.38 percent in Q3.

Net NPA as a percentage of net advances also improved to 0.39 percent in January-March period against 0.42 percent in December quarter.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were higher by nearly 3 percent to Rs 11,224.2 crore in Q4, but net NPAs at Rs 3,214.5 crore fell 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Provisions and contingencies at Rs 1,889.22 crore during the quarter declined 14.6 percent sequentially, but increased 22.6 percent compared to same period last year.

Other income (or non-interest income) jumped 15.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,871.2 crore in Q4, driven by fees & commissions which grew by 11 percent YoY and gain on revaluation/ sale of investments.

Operating income climbed 22.7 percent to Rs 10,843.6 crore for the quarter that ended on March 2019 YoY while operating expenses rose by 17.6 percent compared to year-ago period.

"The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 40.1 percent as against 40.6 percent for corresponding quarter ended March 2018," the bank said.

For the financial year 2018-19, the bank registered a 20.5 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 21,078.1 crore and its net interest income increased by 20.3 percent to Rs 48,243.22 crore.

The bank recommended a dividend of Rs 15 per share for financial year 2018-19 against Rs 13 per share for previous year.

The scrip, on April 18, closed at Rs 2,290.15, down 0.63 percent but in last six months, it rallied 16 percent.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #HDFC Bank #Results

