HDFC Bank Q3 profit jumps 18% to Rs 8,758 crore, asset quality improves sequentially

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has reported a standalone profit of Rs 8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, rising 18.1 percent year-on-year, beating the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which was pegged at Rs 8,264.8 crore. The growth was led by non-interest income and pre-provision operating profit.

Its net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended grew by 15.1 percent to Rs 16,317.6 crore, compared with the corresponding period, driven by advances growth of 15.6 percent, and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.2 percent.

"The persistent focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 146 percent, well above the regulatory requirement," said the bank.

The lender said its loan book increased by 16 percent YoY at Rs 10.82 lakh crore and deposits by 19 percent YoY to Rs 12.71 lakh crore at the end of December quarter 2020.

Asset quality of the bank has seen improvement in Q3FY21, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 27 bps sequentially to 0.81 percent for the quarter December 2020, while net NPA declined to 0.09 percent in the quarter ended December 2020, compared to 0.17 percent in September quarter 2020.

Non-interest income (other income) grew by 11.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,443.22 crore in October-December quarter 2020, driven by fees & commissions and sale/revaluation of investments.

Fees and commissions at Rs 4,974.9 crore grew by 9.9 percent YoY in Q3FY20 and foreign exchange & derivatives revenue at Rs 562.2 crore in same period increased 7 percent compared to corresponding period, while the bank reported gain on sale or revaluation of investments at Rs 1,109 crore, rising 17.9 percent YoY.

Pre-provision operating profit was better than analysts' expectations, rising 17.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,186.02 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

Provisions and contingencies increased 12.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,414.13 crore in Q3FY20, but the same declined 7.8 percent sequentially, which was largely on expected lines. "Total provisions included contingent provisions of approximately Rs 2,400 crore for proforma NPA," said the bank.

The total credit cost ratio at 1.25 percent in the quarter ended December 2020, declined from 1.41 percent in previous quarter and 1.29 percent in the corresponding period, the bank added.

The CASA ratio as of December 2020 jumped to around 43 percent compared to 39.5 percent at the end of December 2019 and 41.6 percent as on September 2020.

HDFC Bank shares rallied 33.2 percent during the December quarter 2020 and gained 13 percent last year, while Bank Nifty surged 46 percent and fell 2.8 percent, respectively.