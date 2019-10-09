HCL Tech Q2 PAT seen up 20.1% QoQ to Rs. 2,667.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects HCL Tech to report net profit at Rs. 2,667.9 crore up 20.1% quarter-on-quarter (up 5% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 17,582.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 17.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 4,114.3 crore.

