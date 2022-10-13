HCL Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,686.00 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,686.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 20,655.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,489.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 3,259.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,661.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 5,262.00 crore in September 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.01 in September 2021.