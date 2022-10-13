HCL Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,686.00 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y
October 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 24,686.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 20,655.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,489.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 3,259.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,661.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 5,262.00 crore in September 2021.
HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.01 in September 2021.
|HCL Tech shares closed at 952.00 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,686.00
|23,464.00
|20,655.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,686.00
|23,464.00
|20,655.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|492.00
|355.00
|273.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-50.00
|-9.00
|17.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13,474.00
|12,978.00
|11,017.00
|Depreciation
|998.00
|983.00
|1,078.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,345.00
|5,165.00
|4,326.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,427.00
|3,992.00
|3,944.00
|Other Income
|236.00
|409.00
|240.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,663.00
|4,401.00
|4,184.00
|Interest
|79.00
|64.00
|83.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,584.00
|4,337.00
|4,101.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,584.00
|4,337.00
|4,101.00
|Tax
|1,097.00
|1,056.00
|838.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,487.00
|3,281.00
|3,263.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,487.00
|3,281.00
|3,263.00
|Minority Interest
|2.00
|2.00
|-4.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,489.00
|3,283.00
|3,259.00
|Equity Share Capital
|543.00
|543.00
|543.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.89
|12.13
|12.01
|Diluted EPS
|12.88
|12.12
|12.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.84
|12.13
|12.02
|Diluted EPS
|12.88
|12.12
|12.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited