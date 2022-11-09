English
    HCL Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, up 105.33% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 105.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2022 down 421% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2022 up 29.22% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2021.

    HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Infosystems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.541.660.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.541.660.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.021.440.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----2.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.271.60
    Depreciation0.140.140.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.577.3514.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.55-9.54-17.92
    Other Income4.333.588.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.22-5.96-9.07
    Interest0.101.202.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.32-7.16-11.83
    Exceptional Items-3.92-2.4715.02
    P/L Before Tax-10.24-9.633.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.24-9.633.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.24-9.633.19
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.290.10
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.290.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.290.10
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.290.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm