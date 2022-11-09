HCL Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, up 105.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 105.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2022 down 421% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2022 up 29.22% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.