GTN Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore in March 2019 up 5.24% from Rs. 87.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 up 29.27% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019 down 49.29% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2018.

GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2018.

GTN Industries shares closed at 10.25 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.