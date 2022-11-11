English
    GTL Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.92 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 363.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 317.82 crore in September 2022 down 53.52% from Rs. 207.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in September 2022 down 93.62% from Rs. 99.25 crore in September 2021.

    GTL Infra shares closed at 1.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.33% over the last 12 months.

    GTL Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.92360.24363.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.92360.24363.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0214.3315.73
    Depreciation128.62127.83125.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses344.42309.87251.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-127.14-91.79-29.18
    Other Income4.852.472.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-122.29-89.32-26.54
    Interest195.53190.27180.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-317.82-279.59-207.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-317.82-279.59-207.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-317.82-279.59-207.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-317.82-279.59-207.02
    Equity Share Capital12,623.3312,623.3312,612.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.22-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.22-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.22-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.22-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

