GTL Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.92 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 363.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 317.82 crore in September 2022 down 53.52% from Rs. 207.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in September 2022 down 93.62% from Rs. 99.25 crore in September 2021.

GTL Infra shares closed at 1.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.33% over the last 12 months.