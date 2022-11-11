GTL Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.92 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 359.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 363.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 317.82 crore in September 2022 down 53.52% from Rs. 207.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in September 2022 down 93.62% from Rs. 99.25 crore in September 2021.
GTL Infra shares closed at 1.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.33% over the last 12 months.
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|359.92
|360.24
|363.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|359.92
|360.24
|363.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.02
|14.33
|15.73
|Depreciation
|128.62
|127.83
|125.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|344.42
|309.87
|251.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-127.14
|-91.79
|-29.18
|Other Income
|4.85
|2.47
|2.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-122.29
|-89.32
|-26.54
|Interest
|195.53
|190.27
|180.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-317.82
|-279.59
|-207.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-317.82
|-279.59
|-207.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-317.82
|-279.59
|-207.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-317.82
|-279.59
|-207.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12,623.33
|12,623.33
|12,612.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.22
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.22
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.22
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.22
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited