GTL Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 361.62 crore, up 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.62 crore in June 2021 up 5.21% from Rs. 343.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.12 crore in June 2021 down 4.18% from Rs. 208.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.29 crore in June 2021 down 10.2% from Rs. 98.32 crore in June 2020.

GTL Infra shares closed at 2.96 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 184.62% returns over the last 6 months and 305.48% over the last 12 months.