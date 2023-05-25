GSFC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,383.87 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,383.87 crore in March 2023 up 17.28% from Rs. 2,032.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.91 crore in March 2023 down 21.26% from Rs. 285.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.79 crore in March 2023 down 26.85% from Rs. 483.66 crore in March 2022.

GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.17 in March 2022.

GSFC shares closed at 162.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.59% returns over the last 6 months and 6.36% over the last 12 months.