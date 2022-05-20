Gravita India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore in March 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 386.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2022 up 0.09% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 21.11 crore in March 2021.

Gravita India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 290.05 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.70% returns over the last 6 months and 152.77% over the last 12 months.