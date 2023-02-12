English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grauer and Weil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.89 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 250.89 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 203.17 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.44 crore in December 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.31 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2021.
    Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.Grauer and Weil shares closed at 91.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.42% returns over the last 6 months and 50.79% over the last 12 months.
    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.89204.89203.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.89204.89203.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.35114.63121.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.40-0.281.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.86-5.40-7.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6023.2821.31
    Depreciation5.115.045.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.5734.0532.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7233.5729.18
    Other Income5.484.252.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.2037.8232.13
    Interest0.69-0.020.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.5137.8431.90
    Exceptional Items-----0.18
    P/L Before Tax46.5137.8431.72
    Tax12.079.858.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.4427.9923.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.4427.9923.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.4427.9923.33
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.231.03
    Diluted EPS1.521.231.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.231.03
    Diluted EPS1.521.231.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited