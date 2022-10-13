Gorani Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, up 47.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in September 2022 up 47.98% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 100.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 82.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2021.