Gokul Refoils Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 691.79 crore, up 9.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 691.79 crore in September 2021 up 9.22% from Rs. 633.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in September 2021 up 41.29% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.23 crore in September 2021 up 22.33% from Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2020.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2020.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 37.55 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.52% returns over the last 6 months and 201.36% over the last 12 months.