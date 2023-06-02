English
    Goenka Business Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.40 crore, down 88.16% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.40 crore in March 2023 down 88.16% from Rs. 256.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 526.34% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 94.85% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.

    Goenka Business shares closed at 6.27 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Business & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4068.27256.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4068.27256.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.4160.11218.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.362.5037.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.130.11
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.000.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-12.903.16-2.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.152.363.29
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.162.363.29
    Interest2.292.582.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.14-0.220.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.14-0.220.73
    Tax-0.56-0.130.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.57-0.080.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.57-0.080.37
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-0.060.28
    Diluted EPS-1.21-0.060.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-0.060.28
    Diluted EPS-1.21-0.060.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 10:00 am