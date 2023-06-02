Goenka Business Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.40 crore, down 88.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.40 crore in March 2023 down 88.16% from Rs. 256.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 526.34% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 94.85% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.
Goenka Business shares closed at 6.27 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Business & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.40
|68.27
|256.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.40
|68.27
|256.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|54.41
|60.11
|218.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.36
|2.50
|37.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.13
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.00
|0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-12.90
|3.16
|-2.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|2.36
|3.29
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|2.36
|3.29
|Interest
|2.29
|2.58
|2.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.14
|-0.22
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.14
|-0.22
|0.73
|Tax
|-0.56
|-0.13
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.57
|-0.08
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.57
|-0.08
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-0.06
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-0.06
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-0.06
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-0.06
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited