Goenka Business Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.40 crore, down 88.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.40 crore in March 2023 down 88.16% from Rs. 256.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 526.34% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 94.85% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.

Goenka Business shares closed at 6.27 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.