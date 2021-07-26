MARKET NEWS

GNA Axles Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.96 crore, up 304.48% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.96 crore in June 2021 up 304.48% from Rs. 81.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.46 crore in June 2021 up 547.8% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.97 crore in June 2021 up 817.7% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2020.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 13.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2020.

GNA Axles shares closed at 523.90 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.99% returns over the last 6 months and 186.83% over the last 12 months.

GNA Axles
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations328.96310.1281.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations328.96310.1281.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials225.53172.2949.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.1424.913.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.3215.798.48
Depreciation11.8410.199.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.7748.7614.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6338.18-4.24
Other Income0.500.560.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1338.74-3.89
Interest3.111.432.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.0237.31-6.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.0237.31-6.68
Tax10.569.68-0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4627.63-6.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4627.63-6.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.4627.63-6.58
Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.7312.87-3.07
Diluted EPS13.7312.87-3.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.7312.87-3.07
Diluted EPS13.7312.87-3.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:33 am

