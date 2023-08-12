Glenmark Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,144.38 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,144.38 crore in June 2023 up 12.16% from Rs. 1,911.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.66 crore in June 2023 down 44.85% from Rs. 492.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.36 crore in June 2023 down 31.52% from Rs. 780.34 crore in June 2022.

Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.46 in June 2022.

Glenmark shares closed at 810.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.77% returns over the last 6 months and 108.33% over the last 12 months.