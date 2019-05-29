App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Q4 net profit up 6.62% at Rs 161.66 cr

The company's consolidated revenue for 2018-19 stood at Rs 9,865.46 crore, compared to Rs 9,103.07 crore in the preceding fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals May 29 reported a 6.62 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 151.62 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 2,563.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,279.81 crore during the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 924.99 crore as against Rs 803.87 crore for the previous fiscal.

The company's consolidated revenue for 2018-19 stood at Rs 9,865.46 crore, compared to Rs 9,103.07 crore in the preceding fiscal.

related news

The Board of Directors has approved raising of funds up to USD 200 million by issue of debt securities, whether denominated in Indian Rupee and/or foreign currency, though a public issue or a private placement.

Proceeds from these debt securities issuance will be used mainly to refinance existing debt.

The Board also recommended dividend at the rate of 200 per cent i.e. Rs 2 per share (face value of Re 1 each) on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Our growth momentum continued during the financial year despite the challenging generic business environment across markets globally. Our India, Europe and Rest of the World regions performed well and we also maintained good traction in the API business," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 547.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.07 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:45 pm

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.