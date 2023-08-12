English
    Glenmark Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,401.60 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,401.60 crore in June 2023 up 22.48% from Rs. 2,777.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.19 crore in June 2023 down 87.95% from Rs. 192.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 652.08 crore in June 2023 up 6.07% from Rs. 614.76 crore in June 2022.

    Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.82 in June 2022.

    Glenmark shares closed at 810.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.77% returns over the last 6 months and 108.33% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,401.603,300.612,720.10
    Other Operating Income--73.1057.19
    Total Income From Operations3,401.603,373.722,777.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials932.13876.80870.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods406.93230.39251.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-111.0684.92-110.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost729.41657.58636.37
    Depreciation154.65146.53146.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses812.99919.06697.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax476.56458.43284.85
    Other Income20.87-40.21183.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax497.43418.22468.00
    Interest112.00109.2659.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax385.43308.96408.01
    Exceptional Items-52.02-799.73--
    P/L Before Tax333.41-490.77408.01
    Tax160.28-87.63196.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities173.13-403.14211.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period173.13-403.14211.11
    Minority Interest-149.93-25.17-18.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.19-428.30192.53
    Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.31-15.186.82
    Diluted EPS5.31-15.186.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.31-15.186.82
    Diluted EPS5.31-15.186.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

