    GlaxoSmithKline Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 799.11 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 799.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 807.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 149.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.40 crore in December 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 207.16 crore in December 2021.

    GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations799.11905.61807.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations799.11905.61807.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.12117.39106.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods124.62214.42213.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks114.7720.00-10.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.99141.94142.39
    Depreciation16.4116.3617.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.81154.94158.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.39240.56178.79
    Other Income23.6022.1610.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.99262.72189.29
    Interest0.090.390.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax234.90262.33188.71
    Exceptional Items-11.37---17.92
    P/L Before Tax223.53262.33170.79
    Tax59.5068.7733.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities164.03193.56137.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----12.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period164.03193.56149.63
    Equity Share Capital169.41169.41169.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6811.428.83
    Diluted EPS9.6811.428.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6811.428.83
    Diluted EPS9.6811.428.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited