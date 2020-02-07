GlaxoSmith Con Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,158.86 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,158.86 crore in December 2019 up 3.76% from Rs. 1,116.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.63 crore in December 2019 up 25.14% from Rs. 221.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.12 crore in December 2019 up 6.98% from Rs. 362.78 crore in December 2018.

GlaxoSmith Con EPS has increased to Rs. 65.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 52.56 in December 2018.

GlaxoSmith Con shares closed at 9,219.30 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.02% over the last 12 months.