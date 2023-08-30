English
    Gillette India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 619.44 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

    August 30, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 619.44 crore in June 2023 up 12.04% from Rs. 552.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.75 crore in June 2023 up 35.74% from Rs. 67.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.44 crore in June 2023 up 31.12% from Rs. 113.21 crore in June 2022.

    Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 28.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.74 in June 2022.

    Gillette India shares closed at 5,523.05 on August 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 2.27% over the last 12 months.

    Gillette India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations619.44619.07552.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations619.44619.07552.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.01150.99116.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods145.18127.3670.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.2612.4839.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0353.2333.93
    Depreciation21.6421.8418.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--77.5686.62
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.3063.7493.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.02111.8793.11
    Other Income4.7811.771.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.80123.6494.63
    Interest3.160.772.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.64122.8792.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.64122.8792.22
    Tax31.8920.1724.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.75102.7067.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.75102.7067.59
    Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.1531.5220.74
    Diluted EPS28.1531.5220.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.1531.5220.74
    Diluted EPS28.1531.5220.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 09:55 am

