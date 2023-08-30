Gillette India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 619.44 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.44 crore in June 2023 up 12.04% from Rs. 552.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.75 crore in June 2023 up 35.74% from Rs. 67.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.44 crore in June 2023 up 31.12% from Rs. 113.21 crore in June 2022.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 28.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.74 in June 2022.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,523.05 on August 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 2.27% over the last 12 months.