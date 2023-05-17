GIC Housing Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.17 crore, down 2.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.17 crore in March 2023 down 2.45% from Rs. 288.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.33 crore in March 2023 up 6.8% from Rs. 49.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.22 crore in March 2023 up 7.1% from Rs. 242.03 crore in March 2022.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2022.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 183.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 34.68% over the last 12 months.