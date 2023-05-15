GE Shipping Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,455.98 crore, up 58.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,455.98 crore in March 2023 up 58.92% from Rs. 916.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 721.94 crore in March 2023 up 282.04% from Rs. 188.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 941.78 crore in March 2023 up 107.94% from Rs. 452.92 crore in March 2022.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 50.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.04 in March 2022.

GE Shipping shares closed at 676.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.24% returns over the last 6 months and 84.80% over the last 12 months.