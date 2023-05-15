English
    GE Shipping Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,455.98 crore, up 58.92% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,455.98 crore in March 2023 up 58.92% from Rs. 916.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 721.94 crore in March 2023 up 282.04% from Rs. 188.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 941.78 crore in March 2023 up 107.94% from Rs. 452.92 crore in March 2022.

    GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 50.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.04 in March 2022.

    GE Shipping shares closed at 676.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.24% returns over the last 6 months and 84.80% over the last 12 months.

    Great Eastern Shipping Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,455.981,421.03916.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,455.981,421.03916.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost205.16190.61185.86
    Depreciation167.48184.35150.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses403.78434.01344.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax679.56612.06235.50
    Other Income94.74101.4066.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax774.30713.46302.33
    Interest76.8084.61111.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax697.50628.85191.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax697.50628.85191.15
    Tax-24.441.652.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities721.94627.20188.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period721.94627.20188.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates721.94627.20188.97
    Equity Share Capital142.77142.77142.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.5743.9313.04
    Diluted EPS50.4743.8413.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.5743.9313.04
    Diluted EPS50.4743.8413.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GE Shipping #Great Eastern Shipping Company #Results #Shipping
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:10 am