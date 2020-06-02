GE Shipping Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.25 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,009.25 crore in March 2020 up 3.57% from Rs. 974.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.68 crore in March 2020 down 134.13% from Rs. 148.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.65 crore in March 2020 down 54.93% from Rs. 460.70 crore in March 2019.

GE Shipping shares closed at 199.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -29.14% over the last 12 months.