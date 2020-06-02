GE Shipping Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.25 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,009.25 crore in March 2020 up 3.57% from Rs. 974.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.68 crore in March 2020 down 134.13% from Rs. 148.47 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.65 crore in March 2020 down 54.93% from Rs. 460.70 crore in March 2019.
GE Shipping shares closed at 199.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -29.14% over the last 12 months.
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,009.25
|1,077.35
|965.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|8.86
|Total Income From Operations
|1,009.25
|1,077.35
|974.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|193.86
|137.88
|161.03
|Employees Cost
|173.71
|174.00
|189.42
|Depreciation
|169.33
|188.38
|190.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|475.58
|221.08
|215.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.23
|356.01
|217.95
|Other Income
|41.55
|93.48
|52.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.32
|449.49
|270.52
|Interest
|99.21
|108.19
|121.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.89
|341.30
|148.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.89
|341.30
|148.91
|Tax
|-10.21
|10.59
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.68
|330.71
|148.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.68
|330.71
|148.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-50.68
|330.71
|148.47
|Equity Share Capital
|146.97
|146.97
|150.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|22.44
|9.85
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|22.40
|9.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|22.44
|9.85
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|22.40
|9.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:35 am