Garden Silk standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 916.15 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 916.15 780.08 702.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 916.15 780.08 702.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 667.00 635.19 503.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.87 23.27 2.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.30 -94.95 0.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.69 28.29 32.53 Depreciation 17.11 17.58 16.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 139.83 144.72 127.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.35 25.98 19.00 Other Income 1.15 2.13 2.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.50 28.11 21.40 Interest 48.89 49.36 49.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.39 -21.25 -28.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.06 P/L Before Tax -12.39 -21.25 -28.07 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.39 -21.25 -28.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.39 -21.25 -28.07 Equity Share Capital 42.08 42.08 42.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 Diluted EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 Diluted EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited