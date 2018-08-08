Garden Silk standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 916.15 crore

Garden Silk Mills has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 916.15 crore and a net loss of Rs 12.39 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Garden Silk Mills has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 916.15 crore and a net loss of Rs 12.39 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 702.31 crore and net loss was Rs 28.07 crore. Garden Silk shares closed at 31.45 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -8.44% over the last 12 months. Garden Silk Mills Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 916.15 780.08 702.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 916.15 780.08 702.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 667.00 635.19 503.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.87 23.27 2.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.30 -94.95 0.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.69 28.29 32.53 Depreciation 17.11 17.58 16.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 139.83 144.72 127.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.35 25.98 19.00 Other Income 1.15 2.13 2.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.50 28.11 21.40 Interest 48.89 49.36 49.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.39 -21.25 -28.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.06 P/L Before Tax -12.39 -21.25 -28.07 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.39 -21.25 -28.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.39 -21.25 -28.07 Equity Share Capital 42.08 42.08 42.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 Diluted EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 Diluted EPS -2.94 -5.05 -6.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:01 pm