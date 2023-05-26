English
    Ganesha Ecosph Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, down 11.25% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in March 2023 down 11.25% from Rs. 287.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2023 down 61.87% from Rs. 44.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 35.62 crore in March 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.59 in March 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 981.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.36% returns over the last 6 months and 53.42% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesha Ecosphere
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.04270.73287.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.04270.73287.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.91187.51181.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.5412.436.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.79-29.25-0.11
    Power & Fuel22.0425.4621.96
    Employees Cost17.3317.6215.82
    Depreciation6.886.817.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7922.7728.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3427.3826.01
    Other Income5.194.802.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5332.1828.55
    Interest3.814.112.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.7328.0726.31
    Exceptional Items----25.13
    P/L Before Tax23.7328.0751.45
    Tax6.597.136.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1420.9344.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1420.9344.95
    Equity Share Capital21.8321.8321.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.859.5920.59
    Diluted EPS7.859.5920.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.859.5920.59
    Diluted EPS7.859.5920.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesha Ecosph #Ganesha Ecosphere #Results #Textiles - Processing
    May 26, 2023