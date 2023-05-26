Ganesha Ecosph Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, down 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in March 2023 down 11.25% from Rs. 287.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2023 down 61.87% from Rs. 44.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 35.62 crore in March 2022.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.59 in March 2022.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 981.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.36% returns over the last 6 months and 53.42% over the last 12 months.